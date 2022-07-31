Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.88

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.88 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 90.69 ($1.09). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 91.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 73,850 shares changing hands.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £374.56 million and a PE ratio of 1,832.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.83.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 115.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

In other news, insider John Whittle purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,100 ($10,963.86).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

