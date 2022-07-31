Stephens Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $92.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.83.

BOK Financial stock opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.69.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,205.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,825,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in BOK Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,388,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BOK Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,579,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

