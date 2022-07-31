Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Update

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,100 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 767,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of STVN stock traded up €0.22 ($0.22) on Friday, reaching €17.11 ($17.46). The company had a trading volume of 92,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a one year high of €29.18 ($29.78). The business’s 50-day moving average is €15.67 and its 200 day moving average is €16.65.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.11) by €0.01 ($0.01). The firm had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €25.21 ($25.73).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,192,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

