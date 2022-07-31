Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,343. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steven Madden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 238,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 141,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.