Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.13.
1Life Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of ONEM stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $30.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
