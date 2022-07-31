STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 1.9 %

STM opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have commented on STM. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

