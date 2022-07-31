Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 780 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $245.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.