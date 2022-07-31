Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CEQP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 563,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 304,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 269,300 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,429,000 after purchasing an additional 255,497 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 455,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEQP. US Capital Advisors upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.93 and a beta of 2.92.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,871.43%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

