Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 760 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

