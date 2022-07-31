Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,643 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

