Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $215.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

