Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $894,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.