Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 97,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 50,062 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

