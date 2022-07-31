StockNews.com Downgrades Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

