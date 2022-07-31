StockNews.com Lowers Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Medallion Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Medallion Financial stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 139.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 115.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

