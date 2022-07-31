StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the June 30th total of 729,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

STON stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 685,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,153. StoneMor has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $401.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,921,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of StoneMor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of StoneMor by 996.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 122,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 111,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

