StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the June 30th total of 729,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
StoneMor Trading Down 0.3 %
STON stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 685,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,153. StoneMor has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $401.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneMor
StoneMor Company Profile
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneMor (STON)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.