Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Piper Sandler

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.94.

Stryker Stock Down 2.0 %

Stryker stock opened at $214.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.82. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

