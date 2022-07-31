Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCFGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMMCF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

