Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Update

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 1.0 %

SNCY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. 226,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 2,594 shares of company stock worth $66,464 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SNCY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Stories

