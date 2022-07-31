Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Sun Life Financial worth $50,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.537 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 41.68%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

