Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.57 million and $2.27 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.87 or 0.07193405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00164342 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 619,667,694 coins and its circulating supply is 363,185,718 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

