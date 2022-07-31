Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.23–$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million.

Surmodics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SRDX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. 38,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,557. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $486.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Separately, TheStreet lowered Surmodics from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Surmodics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.