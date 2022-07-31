Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.23–$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million.

Surmodics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SRDX traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $34.80. 38,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $486.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Surmodics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Surmodics from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

