Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price to $98.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a maintains rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a maintains rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen restated a downgrade rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.63. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

