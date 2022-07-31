Susquehanna Bancshares Trims MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Target Price to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Price Performance

MXL opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.