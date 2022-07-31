Susquehanna Bancshares Trims MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Target Price to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

MaxLinear Price Performance

MXL opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

