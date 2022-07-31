Susquehanna Cuts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $270.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $293.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 3.5 %

ODFL opened at $303.51 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.37 and its 200-day moving average is $281.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

