Susquehanna Cuts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $270.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $293.82.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 3.5 %
ODFL opened at $303.51 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.37 and its 200-day moving average is $281.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.
Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
