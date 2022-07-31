SVB Leerink Upgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to “Outperform”

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 9,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

