Swing (SWING) Price Tops $0.0213 on Top Exchanges

Swing (SWING) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swing has a market cap of $126,225.58 and approximately $6.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swing has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swing alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,925,488 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.