Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $29.14 Million in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,943,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,000. AEA-Bridges Impact comprises 0.8% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 5.89% of AEA-Bridges Impact as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMPX stock remained flat at $9.98 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,859. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

