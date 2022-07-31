Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400,000 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the June 30th total of 14,770,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.48. 10,366,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,419,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

