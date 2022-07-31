Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,624 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Tapestry by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $82,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 538,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.