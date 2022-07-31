TD Securities Raises Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

