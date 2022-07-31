TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.54. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

