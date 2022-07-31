TE-FOOD (TONE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $123,030.00

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $17.83 million and $123,030.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,738.59 or 0.99975226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00131220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032999 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,823,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com.

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.