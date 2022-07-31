Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

HQL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 95,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,320. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.