Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.45-$17.70 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.40. The company had a trading volume of 434,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,874. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.30. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $344.66 and a one year high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

