Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.45-$17.70 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.40. 434,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.30.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Teledyne Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.