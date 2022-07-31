Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.45-$17.70 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $7.94 on Friday, reaching $391.40. The stock had a trading volume of 434,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,874. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.30.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

