Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.45-$17.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $4.20-$4.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $7.94 on Friday, reaching $391.40. 434,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $344.66 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $140,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $23,260,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 314,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,423,000 after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

