Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.80 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.86) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.15) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.14) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

ETR O2D opened at €2.60 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.70. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.09).

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.