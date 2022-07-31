Telos (TLOS) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Telos has a total market capitalization of $51.87 million and $1.46 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Telos has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

