Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 127.9% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,629. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,537,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

