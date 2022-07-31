TenX One Day Trading Volume Tops $40,084.00 (PAY)

TenX (PAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. TenX has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $40,084.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

