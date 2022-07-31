Terra Virtua Kolect Price Hits $0.0491 on Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $37.67 million and approximately $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,763.73 or 1.00004466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00131184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033370 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.