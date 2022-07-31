Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $891.45 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $722.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $845.58.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,768 shares of company stock worth $55,991,254. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $858.05.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.