Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance

TSDOF stock opened at 37.60 on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a 52 week low of 37.60 and a 52 week high of 37.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of Tessenderlo Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Tessenderlo Group

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

