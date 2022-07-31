TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, reports. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million.

TFS Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 470.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.