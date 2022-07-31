The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.
Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brink’s to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.
Brink’s Stock Performance
NYSE:BCO opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.
Insider Transactions at Brink’s
In other Brink’s news, EVP Simon Davis bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Brink’s
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brink’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brink’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brink’s by 14.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
