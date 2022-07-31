The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCOGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brink’s to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, EVP Simon Davis bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brink’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brink’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brink’s by 14.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Dividend History for Brink's (NYSE:BCO)

