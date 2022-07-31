The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Reduced by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.