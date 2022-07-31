The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $426.78.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COO opened at $327.00 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $284.01 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.63 and its 200-day moving average is $366.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.